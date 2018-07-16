Topeka man sentenced for robbery of gun store

A Topeka man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for a burglary at a gun store, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

19-year-old Darnell Tyree-Peppers of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of theft of firearms from a federally licensed gun dealer. In his plea, he admitted that on July 23rd, 2017, he and another person broke into Integrity Gun and Pawn located at 1949 SW Gage St. Surveillance video showed that two burglars wearing masks, hooded shirts and gloves smashed the front window of the store. They went straight to a gun case and grabbed eleven handguns before fleeing the scene. The stolen firearms included 9 mm pistols and 40-caliber pistols.

On August 7th, 2017, the Nevada Highway Patrol stopped a car in Nevada and seized a Walther .40-caliber pistol that was determined to be one of the stolen guns. Investigators later identified Tyree-Peppers and a juvenile as burglars.