Topeka man sentenced in child porn case

A Topeka man has been sentenced to 10 years and two months in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 22-year-old Ryan Andrew Rivera, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of distributing child pornography.

KSNT-TV reports that in his plea, Rivera admitted he contacted 10 minor girls on Facebook to urge them to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.

McAllister says in one instance, a 15-year-old girl sent Rivera sexually explicit photos and he forwarded the photos to another 15-year-old girl.