WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


84°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds Variable 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear102°
75°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear99°
78°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm95°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy96°
73°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
71°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Topeka man sentenced in child porn case

by on July 11, 2018 at 12:43 PM

A Topeka man has been sentenced to 10 years and two months in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 22-year-old Ryan Andrew Rivera, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of distributing child pornography.

KSNT-TV reports that in his plea, Rivera admitted he contacted 10 minor girls on Facebook to urge them to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.

McAllister says in one instance, a 15-year-old girl sent Rivera sexually explicit photos and he forwarded the photos to another 15-year-old girl.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.