Topeka man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for killing pedestrian

A man has been imprisoned for killing a pedestrian on July 4 last year. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jason Patterson of Topeka was given two years and 10 months on Tuesday. He’d pleaded guilty to reckless involuntary manslaughter.

Patterson was charged in the death of 60-year-old Tara French. She was hit by Patterson’s truck on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

Police determined Patterson had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent when he was stopped after the accident. The legal limit in Kansas is 0.08 percent.