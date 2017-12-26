WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


10°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like
Winds North 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy15°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear18°
12°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear33°
13°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy32°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy15°

Topeka man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for killing pedestrian

by on December 26, 2017 at 10:46 AM

A man has been imprisoned for killing a pedestrian on July 4 last year.  The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jason Patterson of Topeka was given two years and 10 months on Tuesday.  He’d pleaded guilty to reckless involuntary manslaughter.

Patterson was charged in the death of 60-year-old Tara French. She was hit by Patterson’s truck on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

Police determined Patterson had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent when he was stopped after the accident. The legal limit in Kansas is 0.08 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.