Topeka man sentenced to 10 years for possessing child pornography

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Topeka man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

36-year-old Ryan J. Singleton of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted emailing child pornography to a person who lived in Nashville. Investigators followed an electronic trail back to Singleton’s home in Topeka. They found more than 2,000 images and more than 6,000 videos of child pornography Singleton had stored on electronic devices.