Topeka man sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving getaway car during armed robbery

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Topeka man was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison for driving the getaway car during an armed robbery.

30-year-old Jermaine Tyrell Patton of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery and one count of aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

In his plea, Patton admitted taking part in a November 5th, 2016, robbery at Oakmark Convenience Store at 2518 N.E. Seward Ave. in Topeka. Patton’s accomplice, who was carrying a firearm, entered the store and demanded money. Patton was behind the wheel of a blue PT Cruiser when he and the robber fled the scene. When police stopped the car, both men fled on foot. Patton was quickly arrested.

The other man, Christopher Curtis Harris of Topeka, was arrested and charged in Shawnee County District Court with shooting Topeka Police Detective Brian Hill when Hill tried to arrest him. Harris was convicted and sentenced to life.