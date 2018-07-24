WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


93°F
Clear
Feels Like 92°
Winds NNW 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear93°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy93°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain85°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy84°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
64°

Topeka man sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving getaway car during armed robbery

by on July 24, 2018 at 4:12 PM (47 mins ago)

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Topeka man was sentenced today to 14 years in federal prison for driving the getaway car during an armed robbery.

30-year-old Jermaine Tyrell Patton of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery and one count of aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

In his plea, Patton admitted taking part in a November 5th, 2016, robbery at Oakmark Convenience Store at 2518 N.E. Seward Ave. in Topeka.  Patton’s accomplice, who was carrying a firearm, entered the store and demanded money.  Patton was behind the wheel of a blue PT Cruiser when he and the robber fled the scene.  When police stopped the car, both men fled on foot.  Patton was quickly arrested.

The other man, Christopher Curtis Harris of Topeka, was arrested and charged in Shawnee County District Court with shooting Topeka Police Detective Brian Hill when Hill tried to arrest him.  Harris was convicted and sentenced to life.

 

 