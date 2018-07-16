WIBW News Now!

Topeka man sentenced to 9 years in prison for escaping custody and robbing bank

July 16, 2018

A Topeka man was sentenced today to nine years and two months in federal prison for escaping from federal custody and robbing a bank before he was recaptured, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

40-year-old Daniel Lee Dukewits of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of escape from custody and one count of bank robbery.  In 2010, Duke was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for armed robbery.  In 2017, he was living at the Mirror Inc. residential re-entry center in Topeka where the Bureau of Prisons had placed him.  On November 4th, 2017, he turned up missing and his GPS tracking device was found in a trash can in his room.

On November 15th, 2017, Dukewits went into the Azura Credit Union at 3623 SE 29th St in Topeka and demanded money. He was arrested within minutes of the robbery after a pursuit during which he rammed a police car.