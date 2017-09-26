Topeka man to serve 3 years in prison for role in armed robbery

A Topeka man who took part in an armed robbery while wearing a monitoring device will spend three years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Christopher Allen Bush pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery.

Bush admitted that, on February 2, he picked up co-defendant Marsoleno Devon Ryland, who had just robbed a Casey’s General Store in southeast Topeka at gunpoint.

Bush was on probation at the time of robbery and required to wear a monitoring device.

GPS data from the device verified that Bush picked up Ryland near the store and drove him to the 2300 block of SE Bellview, where they were both located and arrested.

Ryland is set for sentencing in late October.