A Topeka man was shot early this morning and taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to a release from Topeka Police, they found the victim in the 3500 block of SE Girard. The victim was rushed to a hospital by AMR.

Topeka Police confirmed that 42-year-old Tyrone A. Bagget succumbed to his injuries.

No one has been arrested yet in this case. If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.