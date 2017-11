A man shot late Saturday night in Topeka has died from his injuries.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to calls of multiple gunshots in the area of NW Fairchild and NW Jackson. Thirty-seven year old David Davis was transported to a Topeka hospital where he died Sunday morning.

Police are still looking for who shot him. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.