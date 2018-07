A Topeka man has been shot Thursday morning near SW 17th and Fillmore.

Police found a white male in his 30s with a wound to his leg just before 5:30. He was taken to Stormont Vail. He’ll survive. He says the man who shot him is black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a white hoodie and that he ran south from the scene.

If you know more about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.