Topeka man to spend more than 7 years in prison for two armed robberies

A man who admitted to robbing two Topeka fast-food restaurants at gunpoint will serve more than seven years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Gary L. Gillom, 30, Topeka, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty two counts of armed robbery.

In his plea, he admitted that on June 26, 2016, he used a firearm while robbing the Arby’s restaurant at 1187 Southwest Gage in Topeka. He ordered restaurant employees to hurry with the cash and fired a round into the ceiling of the restaurant.

Gillom also admitted that on June 27, 2016, he brandished a firearm when he robbed the Long John Silver’s restaurant at 2746 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka.

Gillom was arrested on June 29, 2016, after investigators identified a car used in the robberies.

Co-defendant Darien E. Fulton, 25, Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to six years in federal prison.