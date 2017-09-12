WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Fog
Feels Like 57.4°
Winds NW 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy85°
56°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear89°
60°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear91°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear93°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
61°

Topeka man to spend more than 7 years in prison for two armed robberies

by on September 12, 2017 at 4:18 AM (1 hour ago)

A  man who admitted to robbing two Topeka fast-food restaurants at gunpoint will serve more than seven years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Gary L. Gillom, 30, Topeka, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty two counts of armed robbery.

In his plea, he admitted that on June 26, 2016, he used a firearm while robbing the Arby’s restaurant at 1187 Southwest Gage in Topeka. He ordered restaurant employees to hurry with the cash and fired a round into the ceiling of the restaurant.

Gillom also admitted that on June 27, 2016, he brandished a firearm when he robbed the Long John Silver’s restaurant at 2746 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka.

Gillom was arrested on June 29, 2016, after investigators identified a car used in the robberies.

Co-defendant Darien E. Fulton, 25, Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle