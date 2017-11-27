Topeka man succumbs to car accident injuries

A man injured in a car accident a week ago has succumbed to his injuries.

Eighty-three year old Melvin R. James died at Stormont Vail in Topeka on Saturday. On Monday the 20th, just after 3:30 p.m. Shawnee County dispatchers sent officers to a two car crash at NW 35th Street and North Topeka Boulevard. Mr. James was driving his 2000 Chevy Cavalier east on NW 35th St and failed to yield at N. Topeka Blvd and collided with a north bound 2003 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 53-year-old Paul Welliver.

Mr. Welliver refused treatment at the scene. His wife, Tammy was taken to Stormont Vail to be checked out. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing seatbelts.