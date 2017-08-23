Topeka man wanted for multiple crimes committed in Manhattan

Authorities are searching for a Topeka man thought to be involved in several crimes that occurred in Manhattan and Riley County.

Riley County Police Department Public Information Officer Hali Rowland says police are asking for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Enrique Munoz.

Due to an ongoing investigation, Rowland could not elaborate on the nature of the crimes Munoz is suspected of committing.

Munoz is a Hispanic male with short black hair. He is five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Police warn that Munoz should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information on Munoz or his whereabouts is asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.