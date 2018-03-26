WIBW News Now!

Topeka mayor leads domestic violence task force

by on March 26, 2018 at 3:55 PM (2 hours ago)

Topeka’s mayor says experiencing domestic violence firsthand gives a different perspective on the work being done by her newly-formed task force.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Mayor’s Task Force Against Domestic Violence announced last week includes representatives from programs and agencies, including the Topeka Police Department and the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment.  YWCA Director Michelle McCormick says the task force will work on looking at policies and best practices.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she experienced abuse by her ex-husband for seven years before realizing she needed to leave the relationship permanently.  She says she wishes more people understood the gradual progression of domestic violence.

McCormick says having De La Isla lead the task force will give the group a “victim-centered focus” for positive change.

