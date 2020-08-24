Topeka Mayor Releases Statement on Human Relations Commission
Press Release
Last week the Topeka Human Relations Commission (THRC) published a document on its webpage titled the “Human Relations Commission Policing Recommendations,” which proposed various changes to the Topeka Police Department’s current policing practices. The City of Topeka wholly supports the mission of the THRC to promote justice and cultural understanding, and to improve relationships among all citizens of Topeka.
However, these recommendations were not presented to nor approved by the Mayor or City Council prior to publication, and do not represent the opinions or beliefs of members of the governing body. To avoid confusion and misrepresentation of the City’s police practices, the City has removed this document from the Topeka Human Relations Commission webpage.
“The City remains dedicated to supporting all members of its police department while ensuring that the act of law enforcement is carried out with fairness and justice to all residents of Topeka,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “I call on all Topekans to come together at this time and address these issues with the kindness and civility that Topekans are known for.”
The role of the Topeka Human Relations Commission is to conduct outreach and educational activities that promote justice and cultural understanding, and improve relationships among all citizens of the City of Topeka. Each board and commission is an advisory group that provides input and advises on current polices and issues within various departments in the City of Topeka. All boards and commissions for the City of Topeka are made up of volunteers who apply for open seats. More information on boards and commissions can be found here:
https://www.topeka.org/government/boards-commissions/
The City of Topeka is holding a special City Council Meeting to discuss police and community relations on Tuesday, August 25th at 6:00 p.m. Any individual who would like to provide public comment in person or via Zoom can contact the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] or (785) 368-3940.