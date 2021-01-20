Topeka Mayor Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Press Release
Last week Mayor De La Isla was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Mayor will be out of the office for the next week while she recovers from her illness.
Mayor De La Isla requests that she has time to rest and recover during her illness and will not be providing interviews at this time.
“I have been very careful to take all the necessary precautions to help slow the spread of this virus. I have worn my mask, kept my distance, and worked from home. Unfortunately I came in contact with the virus through a family member who is an essential worker. We both did everything to keep each other safe. Community spread in Topeka is high and my diagnosis proves that no matter how careful you are you can still get this virus. I encourage everyone to be careful and follow all the safety protocols so that you can keep your friends and family safe,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla.
Community spread of COVID-19 is high in our community and essential workers are working hard to keep all of us safe.
Mayor De La Isla encourages this community to do their part to slow the spread of the virus by keeping your distance, washing your hands and wearing your mask.
You can find more information about COVID-19 including testing sites and the phase two vaccination interest survey on the Shawnee County Health Department website: https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp.