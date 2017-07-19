Topeka mayoral candidates to appear at public forum Wednesday night

The five Topeka mayoral candidates will take part in a public forum Wednesday night to share their views on the many issues impacting the Capital City.

The event at the Jayhawk Theater, 720 SW Jackson St., is hosted by the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Topeka, Inc., Community Resource Council, The League of Women Voters of Topeka/Shawnee County, The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and Forge Young Professionals.

KTWU General Manager Eugene Williams will moderate the forum.

“This gives us an opportunity to actually sit down and meet the five candidates who will be in the running for mayor of Topeka and give an audience an opportunity to actually kind of hear what their thoughts and ideas are about how the city should be run going forward,” Williams said during a recent appearance on the WIBW News Day show.

A panel of local media professionals will question the candidates of a range of topics, including violent crime, city streets and economic development.

The forum will start with opening statements from the candidates, followed by two question-and-answer segments.

“In the first section we’ve given the news people an opportunity to ask those types of questions and things that they think are going to be important in representing the audience this out there,” Williams said. “The second half is going to be a little bit more free-flowing.”

In the running for the mayor’s office are District 5 City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla, military veteran Mark Weiser and local business owners Spencer Duncan, Chris Schultz and Clark Trammell.

The media panel will consist of reporters with WIBW News Now, WIBW TV, KSNT and the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The public will have a chance to meet with the candidates with a pre-forum reception that starts at 6 p.m.

The forum itself runs from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WIBW News Now and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce will stream the forum live on Facebook. Audio will also be streaming live on WIBWNewsNow.com (click the ‘Listen Live’ banner on the right-hand side of the page).