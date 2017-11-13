Topeka mayoral race catches attention of cable talk show host

As expected, the Topeka mayoral election that saw District 5 City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla eke out a narrow win over opponent Spencer Duncan made local headlines last week. The Tuesday night election, one of many across the country, also caught the attention of the host of a politically-charged weekly cable talk show.

Comedian and political satirist Bill Maher briefly mentioned De La Isla’s victory during the opening monologue of the newest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The episode aired Friday, Nov. 10 on HBO.

While Maher did not mention De La Isla by name, his comments came while recapping the multiple Democratic victories in elections across the country.

“I’m happier this week than I have been in a full year. Democrats finally won some elections,” said Maher to widespread applause from his live, studio audience. “The resistance showed up at the polls.”

Maher – an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump – likened gubernatorial wins by Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey – as an example of “Trumpism” backfiring on Republican candidates. The host then mentioned municipal elections in Seattle, Washington, where LGBT candidate Jenny Durkan became the woman since 1926 to win the mayoral race; and the race in Helena, Montana that saw Liberian refugee Wilmot Collins become the first black mayor in that state’s history.

“A Latina single mom is the mayor in Topeka, Kansas,” said Maher.

Maher jokingly attributed the wins to a “radical new Democratic strategy called actually voting.”

De La Isla’s win in the November 7 election – which were non-partisan – marks the first time a Latina has been elected mayor of Topeka.

Six of Topeka’s nine City Council Districts are comprised of more registered Democratic voters than Republicans.

Unofficial final results saw De La Isla earn 8,167 votes versus 7,719 for Duncan.

The results will be made official later this week after being certified by the Shawnee County Commission.

Photo: Michelle For Topeka – Facebook