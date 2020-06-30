Topeka Metro bike share program ends July 30
At its June 29, 2020 board meeting, Topeka Metro board members made the decision to cease operation of the Topeka Metro Bikes (TMB) Bikeshare program effective on July 30, 2020. A year ago, the board approved creating a community task force to find solutions to continue the bike share program in Topeka, whether it remained with Topeka Metro or not.
Topeka Metro sought cost proposals from bike-share companies for operational management and to equip the bikes with more up-to-date tracking technology at a significantly lower cost than in the past. Topeka Metro located a vendor that was willing to take over the maintenance and operations of the program, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in moving forward, then in May, the company said they would no longer be providing Bikeshare services for Topeka Metro.
Topeka Metro and the community task force were not able to find another viable option for Topeka Metro to continue operating the program, and subsequently, the board voted unanimously to end bike operations as of July 30, 2020.
Topeka Metro Bikes began in April 2015. Topeka Metro is grateful to the loyal TMB bike rider members as well as those who rode on a pay-as-you-go basis.