Breaking News
Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures
Headlines
Kansas
Topeka Metro continues efforts to address COVID-19 by waiving fares
Jul 22, 2020 @ 3:38pm
At their July 20 meeting, the Topeka Metro board of directors voted unanimously to waive fares and require passengers to use rear door entry through the end of August. Those who ride the fixed buses and require the ramp, or need the bus lowered, may do so through the front entry doors.
The board voted to take this action to continue to protect the health and safety of both our bus operators and bus passengers. These measures will be in place until August 31, 2020.
Passengers are required to wear a face mask when riding the bus. Topeka Metro expects passengers to be responsible and to have their own masks to protect themselves and others. The mask requirement went into effect on Thursday, July 9, 2020, and will be in place until further notice. Topeka Metro also encourages and will impose social distancing requirements in the lobby at Quincy Street Station, at bus stops, and in the bus waiting areas in the Quincy Street Station lot.
