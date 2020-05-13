News
Johnsonville plant in Holton temporarily closes its facility
Headlines
Kansas
Topeka Metro launches next phase of bus tracking app
May 13, 2020 @ 2:50pm
In January of this year, Topeka Metro launched a new real-time bus tracker app that allows passengers to track the location of their bus. The app and website, DoubleMap, has allowed passengers to find their bus, receive important notices, and view the buses in real-time.
The latest feature enables passengers to access arrival estimates via SMS text messaging. The phone number provided on each bus stop sign can also be called from a phone to get arrival information. Each Topeka Metro bus stop has an assigned specific ID posted, which passengers can send to a designated DoubleMap number for an estimated time of arrival within seconds. This enhances the user experience for the bus passenger and helps reduce customer service calls at Quincy Street Station.
General Manager Robert Nugent said, “We’ve had positive feedback from those who have used the DoubleMap app and website. This latest capability will add a few more tools to allow the passenger to quickly get the information they need when taking the bus.”
The website to access Topeka Metro’s DoubleMap is
http://topekametro.doublemap.com/map/
. The app can be located in iTunes or Google Play under DoubleMap.
