Topeka Metro Making Spring Changes

Families can ride all fixed routes free of charge on the Topeka Metro starting on St. Patrick’s Day.

“You’ve got the kids home, the weather will probably be nice,” said Susan Duffy with the Metro. “Get on board, go to the park, go to the zoo, go to the mall and go shopping. Put the babysitter on board with the kids and tool around town.”

The offer is good from Friday, March 17th, 2017, through Saturday, March 25, 2017. A family must consist of one or two adults plus at least one child under the age of 18. All family members must be present in order to ride free and receive discounts.

In addition, new ways to pay for bus rides are coming this spring.

“Starting the first of April, we will be introducing a 24 hour pass,” said Duffy. “If you purchase a pass, it will be unlimited rides for the next 24 hours.”

That change will actually happen on Monday, April 3rd and there are public meetings scheduled to educate passengers. The first meeting will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Quincy Street Station lobby at 820 SE Quincy. There will be additional meetings at the same site on Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday March 15 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Requests for special services must be made no later than 24 hours in advance of the meeting by calling Quincy Street Station at 785-783-7000.