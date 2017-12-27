Topeka Metro receives Silver designation award

The League of American Bicyclists recognized the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority (Topeka Metro) with a Silver designation award for being a Bicycle Friendly Business.

Amelia Neptune, Director of the Bicycle Friendly America Program said, “The League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize this latest group of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses for making their workplaces and communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling. We applaud Topeka Metro for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”

Topeka Metro encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and provides amenities such as bike racks inside the garage for employees and racks for the public.

Moving forward, Topeka Metro will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more bicycle-friendly.