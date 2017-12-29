Topeka Metro’s “Families Ride Free” campaign to end soon

The 5th Annual Winter Fling/Families Ride Free campaign is back by popular demand! Families can ride all fixed routes free of charge through January 2, 2018.

“We are so glad to be able to offer this,” said Topeka Metro General Manager Susan Duffy. “We thought, what a better way to return packages, go see movies, go out and eat, just go out and shop the bargains…So, we began this “Families Ride Free”. It just needs one adult and (a) minimum of one child under the age of eighteen and you get to ride free.”

Several area businesses are participating in this campaign as Topeka Metro partners with businesses throughout the city of Topeka to provide either free or discounted entertainment and food for families over the holiday break.

“If you say, ‘Families Ride Free’, we’ll hand you a card that’s got some coupons and goodies for particular businesses throughout the Topeka area,” said Duffy.

For more information, visit www.topekametro.org/families-ride-free-dec-23-jan-2.