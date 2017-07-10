WIBW News Now!

Topeka Municipal Court building to close Monday due to broken air conditioner

by on July 10, 2017 at 11:35 AM (3 hours ago)

The Municipal Court building in Topeka will close Monday afternoon due to a broken air conditioner.

According to a news release, the building will close at 1 p.m. and remain so through Tuesday. The area is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Tuesday and the heat index is expected to reach temperatures of up to 107 degrees.

The court is sending notices to those scheduled to appear during the times of the closure. Defendants will not be penalized if payments are due during the time of the court’s closure.

Anyone who would like to confirm their new hearing dates or to make a payment can do so online through the public portal or by calling the Court Clerk’s office at (785)368-3776

The building is expected to resume normal business hours on Wednesday.

The Municipal Court is located at 214 SE 8th Ave., in the same building as the Topeka Performing Arts Center. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle