Topeka Municipal Court Closes due to positive COVID-19 case
The Topeka Municipal Court will close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27th due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The Municipal Court will be fully closed on August 27th and 28th for a deep cleaning. All court dockets will be canceled from August 27th through September 7th.
Persons scheduled to appear during this timeframe will be mailed a notice of hearing for another court date at least thirty days out. Please note that court dates can be verified and payments can be made via the court’s online public access portal at www.topeka.org/municpalcourt.com.
The court will be open in a limited capacity the week of August 31st to September 4th for defendants to recall arrest warrants, reset payment plans, set up different payment options, and file documents.
The Municipal Court will reopen fully on Tuesday, September 8th. The public can contact the Municipal Court with any questions at (785) 368-3776 when the staff returns to the office on August 31.