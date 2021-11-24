Topeka Names New Police Chief

Kansas’ capital city has a new chief of police.
City Manager Brent Trout has announced that Bryan Wheeles has been selected to be the next Police Chief for the City of Topeka.
The selection is supported by a majority of the Governing Body, and is effective immediately.
Chief Wheeles joined the Topeka Police Department in 1994, and has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Topeka Police.
Wheeles has 15 years of field operations experience and 10 years of investigations experience.
Wheeles rose through the department’s ranks, and in 2017 was selected to serve as the Deputy Chief by former Police Chief Bill Cochran.
Wheeles had been serving as the Interim Police Chief since January 2021.
There were three other finalists for the position, including Topeka Police Major Russel Klumpp, plus candidates from Wyandotte County and Detroit, Michigan.