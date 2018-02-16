Topeka native, army vet wants to take leadership skills to Congress

A Topeka native and Army veteran wants to represent his roots in Congress.

“My life, my decisions, the arc of those, have been driven by values that I learned first here in Topeka, from mainly, my parents, who, themselves are fifth generation Kansans,” said Republican candidate for the 2nd District nomination, Steve Watkins. “It was those values that motivated me to join the military right after graduating from Topeka West. After 9/11, I was scheduled to get out of the military, but I voluntarily extended, so that I could serve in Afghanistan. These themes of selfless service and patriotism have their origins here in Topeka.”

Watkins has served and lived all across the globe.

“I think I’m up to about 75 countries,” Watkins said. “I’ve lived outside of our country about nine years or so, most of my professional life and it’s from that service that I really solidified my patriotism and a sense that America is a great country, the richest, most prosperous and most generous country in the world.”

Watkins believes that leadership is serving, and yet it’s more than attaining titles or accolades.

“We need to inspire,” said Watkins. “I think we’ve forgotten that. Great leaders inspire others. They aren’t going to follow you just because you have rank on your door or on your lapel. They need to believe that you are going to fight for them, that you’re going to advocate on their behalf. I believe that just like I was able to bring Sunnis and Shiites together in Iraq, people said, oh you’ll never do it, Steve. Well, I did do it. Not only that, but I also did what I was also told I wouldn’t be able to, which is put females in leadership roles throughout those ranks. Leaders bring people together. A great way of doing that is by tapping into what it is they believe, what it is they value. What we find is, we share a lot of the same values and that’s a great motivator. It’s a great way to bring people together to serve a common good.”

For more information on Watkins’ campaign, go to steveforkansas.com.

The full interview with Steve Watkins is below.