Topeka Native and Cycling Legend Steve Tilford Dies in Car Accident

Topeka native and longtime cyclist Steve Tilford passed away in a car accident on April, 5th near the border of Colorado and Utah.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the accident occurred on Interstate 70 at the 215 mile marker and it involved two semi-trailers and a Mercedes-Benz van . A semi trailer over-corrected and then overturned blocking the two lanes on the interstate.

According to the Tribune “A Mercedes-Benz van plowed into and through the semi-trailer. Tilford, 57, of Topeka, Kansas, got out and was standing next his vehicle when a second semi crashed into the wreckage, striking and killing him.”

The driver of the second semi, 70-year-old Stanley Williams of Grand Junction, Colo., also died of his injuries at the scene.

According to Tilford’s website, stevetilford.com, Vincent Davis was with Tilford and wrote on his website this morning. “I have tried to add a few photos of accident location and a few others. But having trouble from my phone. This note is to clarify something if you do see photos. We were both hurt but fine from the initial accident. I have a photo with Steve in it. He was alive when another semi came crashing through.”

Tilford was inducted into the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 for his career in cycling.

Here is small bio from the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame induction.

Steve Tilford

Steve Tilford graduated from Topeka High School in 1978. He started racing bicycles when he was 14 years old and won the Kansas State Road Championship that year. In 1978, Steve was named to United States Junior National Cycling Team and began training and living at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In 1981, he started traveling internationally racing on the U.S. National Team, mainly in Europe and South America.

Steve then began racing off-road and he won the U.S. National Cyclocross Championships in 1983 and 1984. In addition, he won the first U.S. National Mountain Bike Championships in 1983. In 1986, Steve turned professional for the Levis/Raleigh Professional Team and raced on the road professionally for the next decade in the United States and abroad.

In 1990, he started racing professionally on mountain bikes and finished 18 th in the first World Mountain Bike Championships and finished in the top 20 five more times. In 1991 and 1992, Steve was the Professional Cyclocross National Champion. He has raced the World Championships in three disciplines of the sport – road, MTB and cyclocross, the only U.S. male rider to do so. Steve is also the only U.S. rider to win National Championship medals on the road, track, MTB and cyclocross.

He placed 2 nd in the U.S. Olympic Mountain Bike Trials in Atlanta, Georgia in 1996. In 1998, Steve was the first American male to win the UCI World Mountain Bike Championships Masters title in Mont. Ste. Anne, Quebec, and has won this competition five times. He won the Masters World Cyclocross Championships in 2012 and 2013. Steve was inducted into the United States Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 2000. He has competed in over 2,500 races in his lifetime. He has raced internationally in 30 countries on the highest level for nearly 40 years.

Photo courtesy of the Topeka Capital Journal.