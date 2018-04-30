Topeka native is part of Navy’s “Silent Service”

A Topeka, Kansas, native and 2014 Seaman High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS Greeneville.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Erickson works as an electronics technician (nuclear) serving aboard the Pearl Harbor-based submarine, one of 56 fast-attack submarines in the U.S. Navy.

A Navy electronics technician (nuclear) is responsible for managing reactor protection equipment and operating and maintaining electronics associated with the reactor.

“I learned a strong work ethic growing up,” said Erickson. “I had a strong desire to learn in high school, which I apply now to my job. It is a very detail oriented job that requires a high level of knowledge. We have to strive every day to know our systems.”

Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine. Approximately 130 men and women make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.

Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.

“Our submarine teams are small, elite, and rely heavily on extraordinary individual performance,” said Rear Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “It is no surprise that our sailors continue to set the standard for excellence, and the country continues to be well served by their service and sacrifice. I couldn’t be more proud to lead this professional fighting force.”

According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy. Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.

Becoming a submariner is an accomplishment in itself. Erickson is also proud of earning being a part of the crew that earned a Battle E award during deployment.

“It was nice to get onboard the submarine knowing that I was with a crew that cared about their jobs,” said Erickson.

Erickson also has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My grandpa was in the Navy as an electronics technician,” said Erickson. “It is an interesting part of the history of my family. I like that I am able to do something similar.”

Challenging submarine living conditions build strong fellowship among the elite crew, Navy Officials explained. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.

“To me, serving means an opportunity to be challenged, and the ability to do something that is technical,” added Erickson.

Post courtesy Navy Office of Community Outreach