Topeka nurse stresses passion for work; lots of room for growth in nursing

A former Washburn Tech nursing student who currently works at Stormont-Vail in Topeka stresses that passion for the field is important for those who want to be a part of it.

“Nursing is something where you get to help welcome someone into the world and you have the honor of being able to sit with them when they leave this world,” Daniel Hiles-Jones said. “It’s just a sacred profession.”

Hiles-Jones believes his work at Washburn Tech prepared him well for the day-to-day challenges of being a nurse.

“The mannequins that they have, the computer programs that they have and the simulations that they run give you the opportunity to experience all the things that you don’t realize you don’t know,” said Hiles-Jones. “By the time you graduate, you leave having been able to touch a little bit of things, enough things that you leave feeling prepared.”

The nursing field is set for explosive growth as the Baby Boomer population ages.

“It’s projected right now that, by the year 2020, the country will be facing a nursing shortage of approximately one million nurses,” said Hiles-Jones. “As more nurses retire and the elderly population continues to grow, there are just simply not enough nurses to replace the void that’s being created. It is a wide-open field.”

The first National Nurses Week was celebrated in 1954 – the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s famous mission to the Crimea.