Topeka officials consider increasing smoking age

by on December 5, 2017 at 8:45 AM (28 mins ago)

Topeka officials are considering increasing the minimum age at which people can legally buy tobacco products.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Topeka City Council will take up the issue at a meeting Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Elaine Schwartz has proposed banning the sale or furnishing of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products, including electronic cigarettes, to anyone younger than 21.  The current minimum age to buy tobacco products in Topeka is 18.

Eleven people, including many health professionals, spoke in favor of the proposal when the governing body accepted public comments last month.

The tobacco sales minimum age already is 21 in more than 270 municipalities in 18 states. Most of the Kansas City metro area has switched in recent years, as well as communities in other parts of the state.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online and Pixabay.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.