Topeka One of Four Main Street Program Additions

The cities of Topeka, Eureka, Newton, and Valley Center have been chosen as the newest Kansas Main Street Program members.
The program targets downtown districts by developing a comprehensive preservation and revitalization strategy.
The Kansas Main Street program, initially launched in 1985, has helped dozens of primarily rural communities work toward maintaining and enhancing the viability of their downtown districts.
The program is an affiliate of the National Main Street Center.
There are no federal funds provided directly to Main Street communities.
The program helps communities focus on organization, design, promotion, and economic restructuring.
Communities interested in the program participated in a competitive application process.
With the addition of Eureka, Newton, Topeka, and Valley Center, there are now 32 Main Street communities across the state.