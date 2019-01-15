Topeka Pilots to recognize first responders Friday and Saturday night

The Topeka Pilots hockey team will honor area first responders this Friday and Saturday night during their home games at the Kansas Expocentre.

“We’re teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation of Topeka and Shawnee County and we are, specifically, helping families who have had officers killed in the line of duty by auctioning off our jerseys that we’re wearing and all proceeds are going to go to that cause,” said Topeka Pilots head coach Simon Watson.

Coach Watson is sympathetic to the cause of first responders because of his brother’s career as a police officer. “My brother is a police officer back in Canada”, said Watson. “I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about him being in the line of duty and all (of) that stuff on a daily basis. I wear the ‘thin blue line’ bracelet for him and what he does every day.”

On Saturday night, the public will have an opportunity to purchase jerseys that will commemorate first responders. “The jerseys are going to be special,” said Coach Watson. “They’ve got the symbolic lights on the shoulders. They will be auctioned off with the player handing it over to the purchaser. Then, they (the player) can sign it and personalize it for the person who buys it.”

The Topeka Pilots begin a three-game home stretch against the Odessa Jackalopes from Odessa, Texas this Friday night. All first responders who attend the Friday or Saturday night games will receive a discounted price of $7 per ticket with a maximum of six tickets sold per employee ID/badge shown.

For more information, visit www.topekapilots.com.