WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 73°
Winds West 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast82°
63°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy86°
65°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain81°
57°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
59°

Topeka Police arrest ‘belligerent’ suspect who assaulted court employee

by on July 31, 2017 at 1:07 PM (2 hours ago)

Topeka police say a man appearing Monday morning in Municipal Court was arrested after assaulting a court officer.

According to Lt. Chris Heaven, the suspect was “being belligerent” during his hearing and found in contempt of court. He then reportedly pushed the court officer.

Heaven says the court officer was not injured in the incident.

Topeka police officers responded and detained the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle