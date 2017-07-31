Topeka Police arrest ‘belligerent’ suspect who assaulted court employee

Topeka police say a man appearing Monday morning in Municipal Court was arrested after assaulting a court officer.

According to Lt. Chris Heaven, the suspect was “being belligerent” during his hearing and found in contempt of court. He then reportedly pushed the court officer.

Heaven says the court officer was not injured in the incident.

Topeka police officers responded and detained the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.