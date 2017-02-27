WIBW News Now!

Topeka police arrest two men on kidnapping, assault, robbery charges

by on February 27, 2017 at 11:30 AM (4 hours ago)

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly kidnapping, beating and robbing a Topeka man.

According to a release, officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of SW Belle around 1:30 a.m. where a man reported that was the victim of a beating. A crime scene was located few blocks away in the 5500 block of SW 27th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers eventually located the suspects and witnesses at a home in the 2200 block of SW Plass.

The investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Matthew Eichorn and 22-year-old Chase Conser.

Both men were booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name was not released.

