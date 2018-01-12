Interim Police Chief promoted to permanent job

Bill Cochran will be continuing as Topeka’s permanent Police Chief effective immediately. He was named as the interim Police Chief on November 4th.

“After meeting with candidates, Bill rose up as the best candidate to be the Police Chief for the City of Topeka,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Bill Cochran has done a wonderful job at the police department since starting as the interim Police Chief in November. I’m excited to see him continue the great work he has started and implement other innovative initiatives.”

Bill Cochran has worked with the Topeka Police Department for thirty one years, starting his service on July 13, 1987. Cochran has worked in several capacities at the Topeka Police Department including: homicide, traffic, patrol, field operations, and criminal investigations. Most recently Cochran has been serving as the Interim Police Chief.

“I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to serve the citizens of Topeka as the Chief of Police. I am also grateful that the Governing Body and City Manager have the faith in me to serve them in this capacity. The City of Topeka is my community and a community that I care dearly for,” said Cochran. “Serving as the Interim Police Chief over the past few months has given me the opportunity to initiate some changes within the Topeka Police Department. As the permanent chief I look forward to the opportunity to continue working on those changes.”

Cochran has also served in the Army National Guard from February 1985 until he retired as a First Lieutenant in July of 2005. He was deployed for thirteen months in Iraq from January 2004 to February of 2005. Cochran received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Washburn University in 1987 and his Masters of Business Administration from Friends University in 2010. Cochran is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Police Staff and Command School. Cochran’s salary as Police Chief will be $135,500.