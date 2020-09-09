Topeka Police Chief Cochran to Retire
Image: Topeka Police Department
The City of Topeka will be looking for a new Chief of Police next year, as Bill Cochran is stepping down.
City Manager Brent Trout made the announcement at the Topeka City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Before being named Chief in January of 2018, Cochran worked in several capacities at the Topeka Police Department including homicide, traffic, patrol, field operations, and criminal investigations.
In addition to his 33 years with the Department, he also spent 20 years with the Kansas Army National Guard, retiring as a First Lieutenant in July of 2005.
Cochran says he’s retiring to spend more time with his family.
His first grandchild was born a few weeks ago.