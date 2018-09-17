Topeka police chief says Dominique White shooting transformed city’s law enforcement

Topeka’s police chief says a man’s shooting death by two officers last year has transformed law enforcement in the city.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Topeka Police Department would now handle the aftermath of a police shooting differently compared to the case of Dominique White. The 30-year-old was shot by two officers on September 28th, 2017. The officers didn’t face any criminal charges.

Police Chief Bill Cochran says the department would like to be in contact with the agency investigating the case to increase transparency with Topeka residents. The department is collaborating with other eastern Kansas law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on handling police shootings.

Cochran says Topeka police want to be more responsive and accessible to the public in the future.