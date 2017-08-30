Topeka police to conduct Labor Day weekend sobriety check lanes

Topeka police officers will spend Labor Day weekend working to keep impaired drivers off the streets.

According to a news release, sobriety check lanes will be set up at one or more locations across Topeka.

The checkpoints will be held sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The following areas have been listed as possible locations for the checkpoints.

1200 block of SW Wanamaker

900 block of NW Topeka Boulevard

3100 block of SW Topeka Boulevard

2200 block of SW Fairlawn Road

5500 block of SW 29 th Street

Street 1100 block of SW 29th Street

The times and locations of the sobriety check lanes are dependent on manpower and weather conditions.