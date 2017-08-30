Topeka police to conduct Labor Day weekend sobriety check lanes

Topeka police officers will spend Labor Day weekend working to keep impaired drivers off the streets.
According to a news release, sobriety check lanes will be set up at one or more locations across Topeka.
The checkpoints will be held sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The following areas have been listed as possible locations for the checkpoints.
- 1200 block of SW Wanamaker
- 900 block of NW Topeka Boulevard
- 3100 block of SW Topeka Boulevard
- 2200 block of SW Fairlawn Road
- 5500 block of SW 29th Street
- 1100 block of SW 29th Street
The times and locations of the sobriety check lanes are dependent on manpower and weather conditions.