Topeka Police Department provides update on August 16th homicide

Since the events that led to the death in the 400 Blk of SW Taylor west alley the investigation into the responsible persons has steadily moved along.

On August 19th, 2018, officers were on the lookout for a maroon Pontiac with a known license plate. They located that vehicle near the 100 block of SW 29th Street. Officers took into custody the first of two suspects related to the homicide. Their information will be released in due time.

Officers are holding an apartment in the 2100 block of SW Mac Vicar. This has caused the closure of the 2100 block of SW Mac Vicar. Investigators are seeking a search warrant on an apartment in the area related to the arrest in the 100 block of SW 29th Street. This activity is expected to last a few more hours.