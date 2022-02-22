      Breaking News
Closings/Delays

Topeka Police Initiate Walk-In Reporting

Feb 22, 2022 @ 4:41am

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person
-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
-Hit-and-run incidents
-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
-Any hazardous material situation
-When the accident results in major traffic congestion
-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551, or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

The TPD would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

You May Also Like
Two Former Prison Guards Found Guilty
College Rodeo Contestants From The Central Plains Heading To Manhattan
Governor On Fed Vax Ruling: Follow Kansas Law
Breakaway Roping Clinic To Highlight Horsemanship Training By All-Around Cowboy At EquiFest Of Kansas
Father Held In Infant Son's Murder
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On