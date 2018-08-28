Topeka Police investigate Monday night shooting

A Topeka man was wounded in the leg Monday night, and police are still working the case.

The man, who is in his twenties arrived at a local hospital just after 10:15 p.m. The wound was non-life threatening.

Police believe they’ve found the scene in the area of SE 21st and Pennsylvania.

Two people have now been arrested, a juvenile male and 18-year-old Emily Victoria Munoz. They were booked on aggravated robbery and aggravated battery charges.

If you know anything about it, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.