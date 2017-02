Police say a southwest Topeka restaurant was robbed  early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Mexican Taco Shop, 1901 SW 10th Ave.

According to a release, a suspect described as a 6-foot tall black male wearing a black face mask and black clothing pulled a weapon on the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area on foot headed east.

The incident is under investigation.