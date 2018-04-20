Topeka Police investigating Friday morning robbery

A man was robbed early Friday morning near 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

According to a report from Topeka Police just before 2 a.m., they were called to the 2900 Block of Topeka Boulevard in reference to a robbery to an individual.

The victim said two men knocked on his door and told him they were maintenance. The victim opened the door without checking to see who it was. One of the men sprayed the victim with what is believed to be pepper spray as soon as he opened the door and then pushed him down and robbed him.

The victim was not seriously hurt, and he didn’t see which way the robbers went.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.