Topeka Police investigating Friday night robbery

Topeka Police are investigating a Friday night robbery.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the One Stop convenience store at 3101 SE 6th.

The clerk said a black man about 50 years of age entered the store and demanded money.

He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt around his neck, a gray Dallas Cowboys ball cap and blue jeans.

He said he had a gun, but he didn’t show one. He then ran to the north with the cash.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.