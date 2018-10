Topeka Police continue to investigate an accident where a juvenile was hit Saturday night.

Police were called to 216 SE Arter shortly after 6:15 p.m. A vehicle was backing out of a driveway when it hit a teenager.

That teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a person of interest talked to police soon after.

If you know more about this accident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.