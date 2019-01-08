Topeka police investigating robbery of Sonic carhop Monday

Topeka police are investigating a late Monday night robbery at the Sonic at SW 37th and Topeka Boulevard.

Officers were called just before 10:30 p.m., where the victim told them that while she was on the south side of the business serving a customer, a white male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask and dark blue jeans pointed a gun at her and demanded money. He took the cash and ran through the Carriage House apartment complex.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.