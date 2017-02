Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening in the 2800 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Road.

According to a release, officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m., where they found an adult male stabbing victim.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for injuries considered non-life threatening.

A woman in the home was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

No additional details were provided.