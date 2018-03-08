Topeka Police investigating Thursday shooting

A man was shot Thursday morning in Topeka.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of NW Taylor. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with minor, non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspects are possibly known to each other. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspected shooter fled in a dark colored passenger car and is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.